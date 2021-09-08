Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Provention Bio worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 41.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.