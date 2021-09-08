Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of SciPlay worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

