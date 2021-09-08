Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 246.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 452,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of GasLog Partners worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. GasLog Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

