Morgan Stanley Has $1.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 163.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $874,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAX opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

