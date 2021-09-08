Morgan Stanley Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLHR. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

