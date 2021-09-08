Morgan Stanley Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 139.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKL opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

