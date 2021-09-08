Morgan Stanley Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Resources Connection worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $511.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

