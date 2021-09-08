Morgan Stanley Has $1.65 Million Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.60% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.