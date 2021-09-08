Morgan Stanley Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.50. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

