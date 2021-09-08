Morgan Stanley Has $1.70 Million Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Waitr worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waitr by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.15 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRH. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

