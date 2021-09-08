Morgan Stanley Has $1.71 Million Stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.13% of The European Equity Fund worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEA opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

