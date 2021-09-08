Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of AlloVir worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

