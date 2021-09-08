Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Lydall worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

LDL stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.83 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.