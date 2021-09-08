Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of American Public Education worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APEI. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

