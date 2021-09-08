Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,307 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,058. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.65, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

