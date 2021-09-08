Morgan Stanley Purchases 137,696 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 62.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBBN stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $958.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

