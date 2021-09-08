Morgan Stanley Purchases 163,916 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 186.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Harrow Health worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harrow Health by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $285.08 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $871,017 in the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.