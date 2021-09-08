Morgan Stanley Purchases 44,297 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 2,625.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

NUMV stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

