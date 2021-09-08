Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.