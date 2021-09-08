Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Surface Oncology worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SURF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

