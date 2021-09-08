Morgan Stanley Sells 18,578 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of FutureFuel worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FutureFuel by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 38.2% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

