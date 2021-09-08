Morgan Stanley Sells 23,359 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of AxoGen worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

