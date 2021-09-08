Morgan Stanley Sells 29,712 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 385.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $359,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

