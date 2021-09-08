Morgan Stanley Sells 298,516 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of The Cato worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in The Cato during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

