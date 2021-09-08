Morgan Stanley Sells 711,216 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Daseke worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Daseke by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

