Morgan Stanley Sells 8,717 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $569,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

