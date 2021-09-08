Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Myers Industries worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

