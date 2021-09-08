Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 768,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

ADMS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $209.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

