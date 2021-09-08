Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

