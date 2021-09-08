Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,281,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

SID has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

