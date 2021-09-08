Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.24% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIZ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $35.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.