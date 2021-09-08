Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,500 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

