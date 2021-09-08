mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.26 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $2.26 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

