Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,126 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71). Approximately 155,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 173,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,138 ($14.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,172.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

