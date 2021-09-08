Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

