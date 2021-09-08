Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $243.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $239.60.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

