Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

