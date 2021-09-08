Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

