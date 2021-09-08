Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.