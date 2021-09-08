Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

