Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,998 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

