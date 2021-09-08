Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

