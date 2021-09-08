Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,085 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

STL stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.