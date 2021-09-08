MVL (MVL) Trading Down 4% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $216.38 million and $18.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,226,547,042 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

