Myriad Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,600.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $2,600.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,797,056,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.