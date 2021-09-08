Mysterium (MYST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $125,825.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $125,825.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

