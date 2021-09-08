Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,133.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $2,133.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.50 or 0.07214210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,023.94 or 0.99692573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

