Nano (NANO) Price Tops $5.76 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.76 or 0.00012499 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $767.54 million and $64.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.33 or 0.07554208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.28 or 0.01434928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00393251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00126237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00581081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00571273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00337765 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

