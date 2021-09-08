Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

