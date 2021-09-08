National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 1,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

